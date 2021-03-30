Advertisement
'Threatening message' included in graffiti on police reporting centre
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 5:23PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating graffiti on their reporting centre in Cambridge.
Officials said the graffiti, which was written in black marker, included a "threatening message towards police."
Police believe the vandalism occurred around March 20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.