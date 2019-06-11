Featured
Threat of violence made at Hanover high school: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 9:09PM EDT
Hanover Police say they are investigating a threat of violence towards students at John Diefenbaker Senior School.
The police service says a written message was discovered in a washroom stall.
They haven’t released what the message said only that it was threatening some type of violence on Thursday.
Police say they are working with school officials and plan on ramping up their presence in the coming days.