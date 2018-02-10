

Snow is still forecasted for much of Saturday, with roughly 5-10 centimetres of accumulation possible, but Environment Canada says we can expect a wintry mix on Sunday.

A special weather statement was put into place on Saturday for areas including Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo. The weather statement ended in the afternoon, however, a freezing rain warning was still in place.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada said on its site.

Another round of widespread snow has developed across portions of southern Ontario and the snow will persist until early evening according to the agency.

A lull in precipitation is expected for Saturday night into Sunday, however, yet another disturbance is set to roll into the area in the early-morning hours.

“Several additional centimetres of snow are possible during the day Sunday. However, there is also a threat of some freezing rain and ice pellets,” the agency said on its website.

Environment Canada says the conditions should improve Sunday evening.