

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Thousands bundled up to celebrate a Thanksgiving tradition at the 2019 Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From dynamic drumming to fabulous floats, the parade had no shortage of things to look at.

Many came from far away to take in the sights of the event.

"We're the Young family from London, Ont. We're here to enjoy the Thanksgiving Day parade, wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving," one of the family members told CTV News.

As the parade's 51st year kicked off, many who attended have been coming for years and say it's a tradition they intend to pass on.

"We come every year. It's something that our family looks forward to. I can remember as a child coming with my own family. Now that I have two kids of my own, we want to replicate that memory for them," another parade attendee told CTV News.

The parade started at Weber and Frederick Streets in Kitchener, running down Weber, and ended at Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.