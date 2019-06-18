

CTV Kitchener





Thousands are expected to attend the True North Conference this week in Waterloo Region.

More than 70 business and technology leaders will take the stage at Lot 42 on Wednesday and Thursday.

They include Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, and bestselling author and New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman.

The conference will touch on issues “at the intersection of society and technology.”

Dozens of events are scheduled over the next few days.

A True North Festival will be held during the evenings with more than 50 bands and acts set to perform in downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo.