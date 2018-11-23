

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener electronics store opened its doors early at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Still, a line-up began outside at around 4 a.m.

Ryan Strachan, the general manager at Best Buy, expected thousands of shoppers over the course of the weekend as sales rolled over until Sunday.

That location was staffed with over 135 people in anticipation of the crowds.

Strachan said that the crowds grow every year, and the sales get better to accommodate.

“I got a really good deal,” one woman said on her way out of the store. She had purchased a laptop and a monitor at Best Buy.

The sales and purchases will continue on Cyber Monday, the Monday following American Thanksgiving.