Thousands of residents in Kitchener were left without power on Saturday morning.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says the outage was caused by an equipment failure.

Roughly 3,000 customers in the south end of Kitchener were affected.

Residents with furnaces may have been without heat, prompting KW Hydro to tweet this:

Crews continue to work to get power restored in South Kitchener. Current ETR for all affected is 9 a.m. If you're getting cold, use blankets, sweaters or coats to keep warm. Do not use charcoal, propane or gas BBQs, camping heating equipment, or generators indoors. #staysafe — KWHydro (@KWHydro) January 26, 2019

All impacted homes are back on the grid.