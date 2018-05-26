

CTV Kitchener





Police say a car failed to obey a stop sign at Trussler Road and Cedar Creek in North Dumfries, near Ayr.

It was hit by a tanker truck, which flipped as a result of the collision.

Thousands of litres of liquid fertilizer that the truck was carrying were spilled into the ditch.

Mark Rabbior, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, said it was important that the spill was handled promptly.

"There were several local fire departments that responded quite quickly, and they did burn the material to contain it in a ditch," Rabbior said.

An additional cleanup crew was called to finish clearing the fertilizer, including a dump truck and an excavator truck.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Saturday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

One other person was treated for minor injuries on-scene.

Charges are currently pending.