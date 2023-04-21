Thousands of dollars of billiard equipment stolen in Guelph

Police are investigating after thousands of dollars of billiard equipment was stolen from a car in Guelph.

The items include three cues and a leather case, and are valued at nearly $7,000, according to police.

Police say officers were called to a workplace on Arrow Road around 7 a.m. Thursday, after a man reported returning to his vehicle after working a night shift to find the equipment missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.