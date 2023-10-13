Thousands expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th

Thousands of bikers are expected to ride to Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.

Motorcycle enthusiasts converge on the lakeside Ont. community whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. The tradition dates back to 1981 and the event regularly draws tens of thousands of visitors from across Ontario and parts of the United States.

This is the second Friday the 13th of 2023. While cold snowy conditions kept the usual masses of people away in January, sunny skies have officials expecting a large crowd today.

"Let me tell you, Mother Nature is co-operating, looks like we’re going to have a lot of people descending on Port Dover,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media.

Road closures and barricades are in place to manage traffic.

Little hogs are being placed on Harley Davidson bikes. Similar to how ducks get placed on Jeep’s. #Friday13th pic.twitter.com/javFimVEik — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) October 13, 2023

