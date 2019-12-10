KITCHENER -- A woman is looking for a new job and a new home after the Ayr trucking company she worked for closed without notice.

Hyndman Transport shut down after its American parent company, Celadon, announced Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy.

For Dawn Saxon, the issue is beyond more than work: she had been living out of her company truck for the last three years.

"I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know where I'm going to go," she tells CTV.

The announcement impacted about 400 people in Ontario.

Now, everything Saxon owns is in the back of her car.

She says she's applied to to several other trucking companies, but says finding a new job is challenging.

"It's a catch-22. I need a home to get a job, I need a job to get a home," she says.

"Neither of which is really viable at this point in time."

Now the woman's longtime friend has started a fundraiser to help her get back on her feet.

Sherry Black says she's certainly deserving of the help.

"She'd give you the shirt off her back. If you needed something, she was there, if you needed a hand moving, she was there," Black says.

"She always helped everybody else and never asked for anything in return."

Saxon says that, while she fears for her future, she's more worried about the other drivers who are also out of work.

She says she's hoping for a "last-minute miracle" that could help everyone.

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has released a statement on the Celadon bankruptcy, saying it's working with local government officials to help those impacted by the closure.