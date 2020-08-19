KITCHENER -- A New Hamburg woman took home a quarter of a million dollars in an instant crossword game at a Kitchener Mini Mart.

"I was surprised and shocked," Anna Domzalska said while picking up her cheque.

The 31-year-old mother of one realized she had won when her cards continued to unveil words.

"I didn't realize it was for the top prize until I checked it," she said.

Domzalska said she told her family about the win right away.

"They still can't believe it," she said.

Domzalska plans to put some money aside for her daughter and make some charitable donations.

"This win will change my life and that feels amazing," she said. "I'm going to take my time to budget and make the right decisions. This is a good opportunity to give back and help kids."

Ontario Lottery and Gaming is currently accepting appointments for people to pick up their prizes of $1,000 or more.