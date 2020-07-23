KITCHENER -- Julia Notebomer has big plans for her 14th birthday.

The teen is preparing for a 20-kilometre swim across Lake Erie by training five times a week in the open water.

“This summer I am going to be swimming across Lake Erie to raise money for Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario,” said Notebomer. “I’m fundraising for Make-A-Wish because I think every kid should have the opportunity to just be a kid and have a lot of fun."

Her campaign is called "Waves for Wishes."

“I’m doing a bottle drive challenge for businesses,” said Notebomer. “We’re asking businesses and their employees to collect empties and then we’ll come and pick them up.”

The 13-year-old is also selling fabric button magnets which she makes at home and has a donation page set up on the Make-A-Wish website.

“I wanted to originally raise $10,000, but I don’t know if that’s possible now,” she said. “It’s a lot harder to fundraise because of COVID-19.”

“We are very excited and thankful that Julia chose to support us, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” said Charlene Marsman, who is with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

She will be completing the task on Aug. 30, her 14th birthday.

“That way I’ll be the youngest person to have done it, and always will be,” she said.

“We’re really proud of her,” said Mirjam Schut, who is Notebomer’s mom. “She’s learning so much from this."

Schut said Notebomer is approaching local businesses for sponsorship.

“She’s learning about perseverance, determination and conquering her fears," Schut said. “We think what she is doing is really incredible."

There is no set time when Notebomer’s 20 kilometre trek will start, but she will be heading out from Sturgeon Point.

“It’s whenever the lake is the flattest that day and when the weather is best,” said Notebomer.

For the first five hours she will swim alone, with boats by her side.

After five hours, pace swimmers will be allowed to join her.

“The pace swimmers role is to be a presence in the water,” said Sarah Sine, who is one of Notebomer’s pace swimmers.

“It is necessary once you start to get to that point when you’re very tired,” added Sine, who has previously swam across Lake Ontario.

Notebomer started open water swimming when she was 10 years old.

“The first year I swam one kilometre,” said Notebomer. “Then I did 3.8 kilometres, and the next year I did 12.3.”

She decided she wanted to keep pushing herself.

“I thought 20 kilometres was a good distance,” she said. “It’s enough to push me, but it’s not impossible.”

Notebomer believes her biggest challenge will be staying motivated in the water.

“One of the strategies I’m going to use to motivate myself is to think about the Make-A-Wish kids who I am helping by doing this.”