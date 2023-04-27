'This outbreak was swift': Contaminated quinoa and sweet potato served at International Women’s Day Event

An International Women’s Day luncheon event held on March 8 at a hotel in Orangeville resulted in 88 people reporting feeling ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and nausea.

This comes from a report heading to the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) board meeting on May 3, which indicates toxins produced by Bacillus cereus caused the people to fall ill.

According to the report, food had been prepared and served on-site by an outside caterer. An investigation into the food found quinoa and sweet potato served at the event were the cause of the food poisoning.

The health unit saw 193 people provide information on whether they felt ill after the event, with 99 saying no and six saying unsure.

An on-site inspection found the food preparation processes related to cooling, plating, and serving of the quinoa meant it was stored for extended periods of time in what is referred to as a “temperature danger zone.”

The food preparation processes related to cooling, plating, and serving the sweet potato also resulted in the sweet potato spending extended periods of time in this high-risk temperature range.

The caterer further indicated the sweet potatoes had not been washed prior to slicing or cutting.

The health unit said this outbreak involved the “vomiting form of Bacillus cereus” - a spore-forming bacteria.

“Illness occurs when people consume food that has been temperature abused, allowing Bacillus cereus spores to germinate and multiply. Given enough time, this pathogen will proliferate and produce a heat-stable toxin that causes illness,” the report reads.

“The response to this outbreak was swift and followed proven outbreak response methods. An outbreak team was formed to identify and secure the suspect food sources to prevent further consumption,” the report reads.

The health unit said each year an estimated 4 million Canadians get sick from contaminated food.

In 2022, WDGPH received and investigated 57 suspected foodborne illness complaints, but food-related enteric outbreaks were declared.

An enteric outbreak involves two or more cases having a common epidemiological link and with initial onset within a 48-hour period.