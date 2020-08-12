KITCHENER -- A great-grandfather in Fergus is a little richer thanks to a lottery win on an instant bingo game.

Michael Ray, 69, won $50,000 earlier this month.

Ray says he used to go to bingo every week until COVID-19 hit, but now buys Instant Bingo tickets as a source of entertainment.

Early one morning Ray went out to pick up a coffee and his ticket, taking it home to play.

“I noticed that I had a top and a bottom line on my card, and then I hit the B-line. I only needed two more numbers, and then I uncovered them and yelled BINGO,” he told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Michael’s sister-in-law came running to see what happened, checking the ticket on her phone.

“When $50,000 showed up on the App, I knew I had to get to the store to validate the ticket,” he recalled,” Ray told the OLG staff.

The retired courier plans to use his winnings to pay some bills. Ray says he also plans to share with his sons and will put the rest of the money away for a rainy day.

“This is amazing for me, I am the recipient of a liver transplant four years ago. My friends and family have all said if there is anyone that deserves this, it’s me,” Ray told the OLG staff.

Ray purchased his winning ticket at the Esso on St. David Street in Fergus.