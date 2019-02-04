

CTV Kitchener





A large fight involving a group of parents broke out following a children’s hockey game.

Provincial police say they were contacted by a resident after a brawl started at the Talbot Gardens Arena in Simcoe on Sunday.

Police say several parents were verbally fighting after a game when it turned physical.

Police say the fight grew to involve approximately 30 people but the crowd dispersed prior to their arrival.

There were no reports of any injuries.