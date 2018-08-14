

CTV Kitchener





More than two dozen cheesecakes have been stolen from a mobile business in Norfolk County.

Provincial police say someone broke into The Little Cheese Cake Company’s truck when it was parked on Norfolk Street North in Simcoe and stole approximately 30 cheesecakes.

It’s believed the theft happened between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The cakes were valued over $150 and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.