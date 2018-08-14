Featured
Thirty cheesecakes stolen from food truck business
More than two dozen cheesecakes have been stolen from a Simcoe food truck, police say. (Photo:The Little Cheese Cake Company)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:36AM EDT
More than two dozen cheesecakes have been stolen from a mobile business in Norfolk County.
Provincial police say someone broke into The Little Cheese Cake Company’s truck when it was parked on Norfolk Street North in Simcoe and stole approximately 30 cheesecakes.
It’s believed the theft happened between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The cakes were valued over $150 and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.