Third Woodstock teen charged after social media threats at high school: Police

WOODSTOCK -

Woodstock police have charged a third teen in connection to social media threats targeting College Avenue Secondary school.

In a press release, police said a 15-year-old girl was charged with Youth Public Mischief on Thursday.

Officers were called to the school at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for reports of threats made on social media.

Two other teenage girls are facing the same charge.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.