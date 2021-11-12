Third Woodstock teen charged after social media threats at high school: Police
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
WOODSTOCK -
Woodstock police have charged a third teen in connection to social media threats targeting College Avenue Secondary school.
In a press release, police said a 15-year-old girl was charged with Youth Public Mischief on Thursday.
Officers were called to the school at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for reports of threats made on social media.
Two other teenage girls are facing the same charge.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.