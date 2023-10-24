Third Waterloo Catholic school board trustee resigns in five months

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says it will fill Kitchener-Wilmot trustee Julie Molenaar’s vacant seat with a runner-up from the 2022 election.

The board of trustees formally accepted Molenaar’s resignation at Monday night’s meeting. Molenaar, who was herself an election runner-up, had been appointed just four months earlier to replace former trustee Wendy Ashby who resigned in May over controversial social media posts.

“Due to personal circumstances, I find myself unable to fulfil my duties,” Molenaar wrote in a resignation letter dated Oct. 12 included in Monday’s agenda.

Molenaar is the third WCDSB trustee to resign in five months.

Sally Fuentes – who represented Waterloo, Woolwich and Wellesley – resigned in September for family-related reasons.

In a statement posted online Monday, the board thanked Molenaar for her service and said trustees had passed a motion to replace her with the election runner-up from Cambridge-North Dumfries.

In an email to CTV News, board chair Tracey Weiler said while there were runner-up candidates in Kitchener-Wilmot (the area Ashby and Molenaar represented), "the motion was carried to fill the vacancy with the next-runner up at a regional level."