Huron County OPP have arrested and taken into custody a third suspect regarding an ongoing death investigation.

First responders were initially called to a residence on Cut Line Road in Central Huron on May 26 for a man in medical distress.

42-year-old David Spies was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, police took 49-year-old Stephen Feddes into custody.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to the commission of an indictable offence, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and theft over $5,000.

Feddes will remain in custody and appear in a Goderich court on Monday.

Additional charges of criminal negligence causing death have been given to 27-year-old Kayla Field and 28-year-old Brandon Weitzel. The two also remain in custody.