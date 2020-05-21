KITCHENER -- A young person arrested in Ottawa earlier this week has been charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Waterloo last month.

On April 19, officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an apartment building on Columbia Street West in Waterloo around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators determined an armed robbery had taken place at the location.

According to police, several suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers found and arrested two suspects a short distance away.

An 18-year-old man and a youth, both from Kitchener, were charged in connection the robbery.

At the time, police were still looking for a third person.

Waterloo Regional Police say on Tuesday, a youth was arrested during an unrelated homicide investigation by the Ottawa Police Service.

The person is facing a number of charges, including robbery with a gun, extortion, possession of stolen property and several gun-related charges.