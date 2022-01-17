Third person charged in Hagersville fatal hit-and-run; OPP still looking for driver

Hagersville -

The OPP have arrested and charged a Waterford woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last April that killed 23-year-old Alex Dalton.

In a release Monday morning, police said they have charged 30-year-old Felicia Kick with accessory after the fact, and public mischief. Two other people from Oshweken were previously charged and are facing similar charges.

But, investigators are still looking for the driver.

At the time of the incident, police said a motorcyclist was struck from behind by an SUV, causing the motorcyclist to be launched off and hit by a passing pick-up truck.

The SUV was described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe. It was discovered shortly after, but the OPP say the driver remains at large.

Last month, Dalton’s mother and friends spoke with CTV News​, urging the driver to come forward.