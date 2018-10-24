

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have arrested another person in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.

The male was taken into custody on the weekend.

He appeared in court on Monday, but could not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Shawn Yorke's sister Brenda spoke to CTV News in Nova Scotia.

"I'm not shocked, no I'm not, definitely not shocked. I'm waiting for another person," she said.

The first person arrested was Mowafag Saboon, 24 of Kitchener, who was taken into custody on Oct. 24, and police announced a second arrest on Oct. 25.

Kenneth Morrison, a 27-year-old male, was arrested on charges of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

He was taken into custody on Albion Street, police confirmed, where neighbours watched as a dramatic arrest unfolded.

"I pretty much watched it all from my video camera, I was video taping. They were yelling at the house, telling such and such to come out of the house," recounted Steve Burk.

Morrison appeared in court on Oct. 26.

Yorke, 45, was found dead in his home on July 8 in his home on Elm Ridge Drive.

"We do believe, as we stated earlier in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted incident," said Cherri Greeno with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The Nova Scotia native called Kitchener his home, and was remembered as being well liked.

Police determined that he was killed as a result of a gunshot injury.

Mowafag Saboon faced a number of charges, as stated by police:

First Degree Murder

Robbery with a Restricted Firearm

Forcible Confinement

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I

Possession of a Schedule II Substance

He made a brief court appearance on Oct. 25 where he was remanded, and was scheduled to return on Nov. 1.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.