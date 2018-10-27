

CTV Kitchener





Regional police arrested a second person Friday in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.

Police say they’ve arrested and charged a Kitchener man in the death of Yorke, 45, who was found dead in his home on Elm Ridge Drive on the morning of July 8.

Police will not release any more information on the identity of the latest suspect, because he is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of robbery with a restricted firearm and one count of forcible confinement.

Two others were arrested earlier this week in relation to the case, and had court hearings earlier in the week.

Kenneth Morrison, a 27-year-old male, was arrested on charges of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

He was taken into custody on Albion Street, police confirmed, where neighbours watched as a dramatic arrest unfolded.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Mowafag Saboon, 24 of Kitchener, was arrested on Wednesday, and police announced a second arrest on Thursday.

Saboon is facing a number of charges including first degree murder, forcible confinement and carrying a concealed weapon.

He made a brief court appearance on Thursday where he was remanded, and was scheduled to return on Nov. 1.

Yorke, a Nova Scotia native, called Kitchener his home and his family says he was always well liked.

The cause of death was determined to be a result of a gunshot.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa and Krista Simpson