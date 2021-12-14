Third dose-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Cambridge

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo is opening a pop-up clinic for anyone wanting to get their third COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

The Beechwood Vaccination Clinic, at 99 Beechwood Road in Cambridge, will only be administering booster doses to anyone who is eligible under the public health guidelines.

That includes health care workers and adults over the age of 50.

The region is reminding visitors that third doses will be administered six months (or 168 days) after the second dose.

On Tuesday, the region said the clinic would accept walk-ins. However, on Wednesday morning, officials tweeted they couldn't accept walk-ins due to "an overwhelming amount of attendance" on Wednesday morning.

Due to an overwhelming amount of attendance this morning, the Beechwood Vaccination Clinic will not be accepting any more walk-in appointments. pic.twitter.com/AjaQzlE4qr — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 15, 2021

The region says the clinic will be open Dec. 15, 16 and 17 from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

More information can be found on the region's website.

Select pharmacies are also offering third doses to eligible groups.

The region said it will be ramping up the number of appointments across the region "so it will be easier for residents to book a first, second, or third dose."

Those details will be provided at a later date.