Third case of monkeypox reported in Guelph
A third case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News on Friday the case had been found on Aug. 25.
A spokesperson for public health said the case was found in a man in his 30s.
To date, there have been five cases of monkeypox reported by WDG Public Health.
Three cases have been in the City of Guelph, while two cases have been linked to individuals in Wellington County.
The first case reported by the health unit was on June 17 in a Guelph man in his 20s.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is reporting 582 total cases of the virus in Ontario, and 1,228 across Canada. Eight provinces and one territory are reporting at least one case of monkeypox.
FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand pending child luring investigation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being dissolved
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
London
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
London and Sarnia LTC homes fined for not complying with air conditioning law
Ontario has levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two long-term care homes for not providing air conditioning in resident rooms. Legislation passed last year required that homes install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22 of this year.
Knife involved in Sarnia, Ont. assault
A Sarnia, Ont. man is charged after forcing his way into an apartment and confronting the residents, according to police. Around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, police say a 27-year-old man with a knife threatened harm to the residents of the home in the 100 block of Queen Street and assaulted one of them
Windsor
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into building on University Ave
Windsor police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.
Barrie
Wasaga Beach bracing for H20i car rally
Sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.
Police investigation in Alliston
Police have cordoned off a portion of Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.
Multiple motorists charged during overnight hours on Springwater roads
Officers patrolling roads in Springwater Township handed out several charges and licence suspensions in one night this week.
Northern Ontario
Dump truck crashes into North Bay house
No one was injured after a dump truck crashed into a North bay home Friday morning, CTV News has learned.
North Bay police catch two phone scammers in the act
Two 45-year-old men, one from Oshawa and the other from Montreal, accused of defrauding two North Bay households out of thousands of dollars in a phone scheme are facing charges.
Homeless people encamped in North Bay tunnel say they have nowhere to go
Some homeless people in North Bay have begun using a popular pedestrian tunnel as an encampment. While it's frustrating to neighbours in the area, those staying there say they have nowhere else to go.
Ottawa
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
Sutcliffe names four former mayors among campaign co-chairs
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe has released a list of 24 honorary co-chairs on his campaign featuring a host of current and former politicians—including four former mayors.
Toronto
Person hit by train near Unionville GO station
A person has been struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
Ontario government extends weekend GO Train service to Niagara Falls
The Ontario government is extending weekend GO Train service between Toronto and Niagara Falls to run all year long in an effort to draw more visitors to one of the province’s busiest tourism hubs.
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Montreal
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand pending child luring investigation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Quebec reaches last-minute agreement in principle with school bus companies
As school begins for most Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for school bus transportation.
Atlantic
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
Nova Scotians aged 5 to 11 eligible for COVID-19 booster doses next month
Beginning the week of Sept. 6, children aged five to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster if they have already had their first two doses of the vaccine.
Winnipeg
‘I’m feeling so happy’: Charter flight carrying 324 Afghan refugees arrives in Winnipeg
A charter flight from Pakistan arrived in Winnipeg Friday morning carrying 324 Afghan refugees who are about to resettle in Canada after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan last summer.
'Crime of opportunity': What Manitobans can do to avoid porch pirates
Porch pirates are a growing concern as more Manitobans have packages delivered to their homes; and now, city officials and police officers are offering suggestions for ways to mitigate the risks of these thefts.
Calgary
Serious early morning crash sends 4 to hospital
Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.
'Suspect there are more': Parks Canada captures invasive crayfish
Parks Canada officials are looking into how a northern crayfish, listed as an invasive species in Alberta, found its way into Banff National Park.
Alberta children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster next week
Alberta children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine boost starting Aug. 31.
Edmonton
Alberta names Tanya Fir new minister of jobs, economy and innovation
Premier Jason Kenney announced a change in cabinet on Friday, saying Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir would be taking over as the minister of jobs, economy and innovation.
Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.
Vancouver
Coroners' court to investigate shooting of stabbing suspect at Vancouver Canadian Tire
British Columbia's coroners service will be investigating the police-involved death of a suspect in a stabbing at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.