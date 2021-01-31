Advertisement
Think you can balance the books? Brantford offering residents chance to balance their budget
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 8:06PM EST
A new interactive budget balancing tool for the public to use from the City of Brantford. (Jan. 31, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The City of Brantford is taking a unique approach to engage the public with budget talks.
An interactive platform is being offered to residents where they can balance the city's budget and put funding to programs and services they want.
City council will consider submissions from the public as they deliberate the 2021 budget.
The online budget builder can be found online here.