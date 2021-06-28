KITCHENER -- Officials with the City of Waterloo are reminding residents to keep safety and their neighbours top of mind if they set off fireworks for Canada Day.

In a news release, the city said people should stop fireworks by 11 p.m.

"After that time, the noise is an unwanted nuisance and is disrespectful to neighbours," the release said in part. "The Victoria Day weekend saw an increase in the number of complaints across the region from people concerned about fireworks being set off into the early morning hours."

There are no public events planned in Waterloo Region for Canada Day due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are not allowed to set off fireworks in municipal parks, sports fields, streets, laneways or on school property.

Officials also advised against gatherings in private backyards. Waterloo Region will remain in Step 1 of the province's reopening framework over the long weekend, meaning outdoor gatherings are capped at 10 people.

"Residents are asked to consider alternate plans and to keep celebrations to those within their household. Please note that municipal bylaw officers will be enforcing current public health restrictions," the release said. "While the fight against the pandemic is showing encouraging signs, the risk of spread of the virus remains and we need to be careful and avoid putting undue pressure on the healthcare system or emergency responders."

The city encouraged people to celebrate creatively this year, including watching fireworks videos on YouTube, using glow sticks, and following all public health guidelines.