

CTV Kitchener





Police are reminding the public to lock their doors overnight after a burglary in Kitchener.

It happened in the area of Orchid Crescent in Kitchener in the early morning hours of March 28.

Two suspects reportedly entered the home, which was unlocked, while the homeowners were sleeping.

They stole electronics, cash and a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with the license plate BYSH494.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

About two weeks ago, Orchid Crescent was the site of an apparent shooting that left a vehicle with bullet holes and its windows smashed.

No update has been provided in that investigation.