Thieves steal approximately $10k worth of phones in Guelph

Guelph Police are looking for three suspects after approximately $10,000 worth of phones were taken from a business at Stone Road Mall.

Police received a call from employees at the business around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. They told officers three men entered the store while the employee was talking to another customer and grabbed all the display phones before running out of the business. Several Samsung and Apple phones were taken.

The first suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Middle Eastern male with black hair. He was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, white shorts, black shoes and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Middle Eastern male. He wore a black shirt, white shorts, green shoes, a black baseball cap and a black mask.

The third suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Middle Eastern male with black hair. He was wearing a black graphic t-shirt, white pants, white shoes and a black mask.

The trio took off in a grey or black Dodge Charger.