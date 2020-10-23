KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're looking for suspects who stole $100,000 worth of copper wire from a business in Guelph-Ermosa Township.

Police responded to the business on Wellington Road 32 around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 19. Officials say the theft happened between Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.

According to police, suspects were able to get into the business by prying open an exterior steel door and an interior door. The copper wire is valued at around $100,000.

Police say a U-Haul truck with a graphic of a cowboy riding a horse on the side was seen at the business around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.