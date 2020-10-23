Advertisement
Thieves steal $100K worth of copper wire from business
Police say this U-Haul truck was seen at a business in Guelph-Eramosa Township around the time suspects stole copper wire (Supplied: OPP)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're looking for suspects who stole $100,000 worth of copper wire from a business in Guelph-Ermosa Township.
Police responded to the business on Wellington Road 32 around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 19. Officials say the theft happened between Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.
According to police, suspects were able to get into the business by prying open an exterior steel door and an interior door. The copper wire is valued at around $100,000.
Police say a U-Haul truck with a graphic of a cowboy riding a horse on the side was seen at the business around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.