Thieves make off with more than 80 Chanel lipsticks

Another unusual theft has been reported – this time in the south-end of Guelph.

Police say three people stole more than 80 packages of Chanel lipstick from the cosmetics department of a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road East on Monday night.

The lipsticks are valued at $2,800.

Police are now looking for a man and two women who are believed to be in their mid-20s.

The man is described as white, of average height and build, with black hair and an unshaved face. He was wearing a green track suit with white writing on the front and black running shoes.

One of the women is described as white, with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a long black hooded winter jacket over a black dress.

The other woman is described as white with a thin build and long black hair. She was wearing a beige coat over a grey dress. The woman also carried a small child who was wearing a pink coat.

OTHER UNUSUAL THEFTS

This isn’t the only unusual theft Guelph police have investigated lately.

Three men were caught with 114 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee on Christmas Eve. The food, totalling more than $1,000, was stolen from local grocery stores.

On Jan. 3, a man stole $6,400 worth of Chanel perfume from a store, also near Gordon Street and Clair Road.

Two men stole several Lego boxes from a store on Stone Road West on Dec. 8. They were worth $900.