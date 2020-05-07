ERIN -- Provincial Police are looking for a couple of bad breathed bandits who are being accused of stealing $720 worth of electric toothbrushes.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a pharmacy on Main Street in Erin on May 6 for reports of a robbery.

Police say two men entered the pharmacy just after noon and stole numerous toothbrushes from a display.

Officials say the two men then fled out the back door when they were approached by a staff member.

Police say a dark coloured sedan was there, waiting.

One suspect is described as Middle Eastern or South Asian, approximately 5’8”, long hair, with a beard and wearing a grey sweater.

The other suspect is described as Middle Eastern or South Asian, under 6’0”, short hair, with a beard and wearing an orange hoodie.

The driver of the getaway car couldn’t be identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.