KITCHENER -- Provincial police are reminding residents to be careful when throwing holiday litter to the curb.

Criminals are able to gauge what gifts have been received at a household by the boxes outside and target the home, according to officials.

Residents are reminded to take boxes of large ticket items directly to a recycling debot, shred receipts meant for the garbage, and break down or cut boxes that need to be placed at the curb.

Norfolk County OPP also suggest for households to have their mail gathered right away, avoid posting new gifts on social media, and to make homes look lived in if gone for vacation.