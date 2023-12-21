KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Thieves break into school to steal cookies and chocolate

    Photo of chocolate chip cookies. (Source: Pexels) Photo of chocolate chip cookies. (Source: Pexels)

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an unusual theft at an elementary school in Hagersville.

    They say sometime between Sunday and Monday morning, three teens wearing bandanas got into the Parkview Drive building through an unlocked door.

    They then took a quantity of cookies and chocolate.

    The teens ended up triggering an alarm and fled when they spotted a security officer.

    OPP say they’re reviewing security video to try and identify the teens.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News