Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter at a Huron County elementary school.

Police say thieves forced their way through a window at Seaforth Public School sometime between Feb 23 and Feb 25.

Once they were inside, police say several computers and electronic devices were stolen. Some of the items taken include seven laptop computers, two Chromebooks, three iPads, a Sphero robot, and a two-way radio set. One of the laptops has since been recovered.

The total value of stolen items has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.