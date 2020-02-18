KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are hoping the public can help them identify the person who stole a child’s chemotherapy drugs in Erin.

They released security video of an alleged suspect Tuesday though all the incidents happened back on February 5.

That's when police say they received numerous reports of thefts from vehicles in the area of Church Boulevard and Erin Heights Drive.

Some of the items taken were chemotherapy medications, laptops, a cellphone and money.

Anyone who was in the area at the time with a dash cam or surveillance camera are asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).