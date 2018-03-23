

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man they say stole merchandise and threatened employees at a Waterloo grocery store.

Police were called to the Sobeys on Bridgeport Road East at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to regional police, store employees saw the suspect putting stolen items into his vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say when the employees confronted the man he pulled a knife and threatened them.

No one was hurt but police say the alleged thief fled in the vehicle.

Police do not have a description of the man at this point.