Thief breaks into restaurant, grabs cash and flees in under a minute
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:03PM EDT
Surveillance video shows what happened in a Monday morning smash-and-grab at a Breslau restaurant.
The owner of Little Greek Fresh Grill, Herclues Mina, says that it happened around 3 a.m.
A thief smashed the door with a rock, got inside, grabbed the cash drawer and left.
The whole thing reportedly took less than a minute.
“I don’t think it’s something you can prevent from happening, if somebody wants to do it, they’re going to find a way,” Mina says.
He says that there have been other incidents around Breslau. He hopes that the person responsible is caught quickly.
The male suspect fled in a red car, which Mina says didn’t have any plates on it.
He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.