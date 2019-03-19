

CTV Kitchener





Surveillance video shows what happened in a Monday morning smash-and-grab at a Breslau restaurant.

The owner of Little Greek Fresh Grill, Herclues Mina, says that it happened around 3 a.m.

A thief smashed the door with a rock, got inside, grabbed the cash drawer and left.

The whole thing reportedly took less than a minute.

“I don’t think it’s something you can prevent from happening, if somebody wants to do it, they’re going to find a way,” Mina says.

He says that there have been other incidents around Breslau. He hopes that the person responsible is caught quickly.

The male suspect fled in a red car, which Mina says didn’t have any plates on it.

He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.