'They’re a disgrace': Growing frustration in a Kitchener neighbourhood about overgrown trees

Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood are raising concerns about overgrown trees and bushes that are blocking a sign to welcome people into their neighbourhood.

There are two signs at the corner of Windflower Drive and Ottawa Street South, but residents say they can barely see them anymore with all of the overgrowth blocking it.

Residents are calling it an ‘unkempt eyesore’.

One of the signs at Windflower Drive and Ottawa Street South seen on August 18, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)“I just don't know what's behind there. I have to move this bush here. Can you see now?” said resident Judy Holtom, pushing bushes away to reveal one of the signs.

Google Maps shows what the signs used to look like in 2014 – before it became a growing problem for residents.

“All the overgrowth of the trees and the bushes,” said Beth Kowall, who lives nearby. “They’re a disgrace to our nice community. Our neighborhood deserves better.”

Judy Holtom points at one of signs beneath the bushes on August 18, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)

WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?

Kowall has lived in the Laurentian Hills neighbourhood for about 14 years. She said the overgrowth started about 10 years ago. She tried to get someone to take care of them but claims when she reached out to the City of Kitchener and the Waterloo Region – she’s had no luck.

“At least four, maybe six times, I've sent emails to them and still getting the same answer. It's not their issue. They're passing it on to somebody else. No one has taken onus on this,” said Kowall.

One of the signs seen on August 18, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)CTV News reached out to both the city and the region on Friday and received the same response.

“We won’t have any info on this today as City and Region staff are connecting to discuss,” said an email from both the city and the region.

Both the city and the region were not able to tell CTV News if the area where the signs are belong to the city or the region.

RESIDENTS STAND FIRM

Residents said they plan to keep pushing back.

“I'm ashamed of how it looks like right now. It does not represent our neighborhood, which is a really nice neighborhood to live in,” said Kowall.

Residents said they would maintain it if they had to, but assume taxpayers aren’t allowed to deal with the property that isn’t theirs.

Beth Kowal and Judy Holtom talk in front of one of the signs on August 18, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)“Trim the bushes so we can see this nice sign that was supposed to be there for our community,” said Holtom.

The signs read: “Crossroads, your new beginning.”

Residents hope their fresh start isn’t buried beneath bushes for much longer.