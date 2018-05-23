

CTV Kitchener





It isn’t just a few isolated incidents – police say an increase in stunt driving is shaping up to be a year-long trend.

As of Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police had laid 62 charges for the activity, including seven over the Victoria Day weekend.

“Our stats are showing that there is an increase in stunt driving in Waterloo Region,” said Sgt. Tim Lederman.

“I can’t really explain why it’s happening.”

Provincially, the OPP held a traffic blitz last week. Officers issued 10,600 speeding tickets and laid 175 charges for stunt driving. Both numbers represent increases over the same time period last year.

While speeding tickets can be issued to any motorist caught driving above the speed limit, stunt driving only kicks in when the recorded speed is at least 50 km/h above the limit.

Waterloo Regional Police have started posting pictures of vehicles belonging to stunt driving offenders – stripped of licence plates or any other identifying details – to social media in a bid to warn others about the dangers of excessive speed.

“We can tell them and tell them and tell them … but when they actually see a visual representation of it really helps to hit it home,” Lederman said.

“A lot of times people just put their foot down on the gas, and they don’t think about what actual events could occur. They could kill somebody.”