'They can't believe how tall they are': St. Marys man grows 23-foot-tall sunflower
A St. Marys man has grown a sunflower standing more than 23 feet tall.
It's among five towering plants in Ron Hicks' yard, each named after his grandchildren.
"It's just intriguing," he said. "It's just neat doing it, we always liked doing it."
The other sunflowers are between 21 and 23 feet tall.
The plants are so tall he had to build scaffolding around the flowers to keep them from toppling over. Despite being afraid of heights, Hicks still climbs to the top every day to check on the flowers.
"Tying them up like every morning and every night just to support them so they're not fighting to stay all by themselves," he said.
Hicks started growing the flowers three years ago, but they aren't the only giant plants in his garden. He also grows massive cabbage, carrots, beets and tomatoes.
The St. Marys Horticultural Society says a lot of planning and dedication is needed to grow something to the extreme, including planting the right seed.
"Amend it with lots of manure, give it lots of water and weekly feeding of the liquid fertilizer," said Lilisa Luyten Sa Luyten, president of the horticultural society.
Hicks says his garden has been the talk of the small town.
"Taking video, pictures and everything and just saying how they can't believe how tall they are," he said.
Hicks plans to show off some of his giant plants at the annual pumpkin festival in Port Elgin.
