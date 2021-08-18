'They are restarting their lives': Waterloo Region to welcome Afghan refugees in the coming days
Canada is planning to welcome thousands of refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan, with some set to arrive in Waterloo Region in the coming days.
"We do know the first refugees arriving are going to be within the next few days and we do anticipate we will continue to receive Afghan nationals for a period of time after that," said Emma Jennings with Reception House Waterloo Region.
Jennings said the exact numbers are not yet confirmed as the fluid situation continues to evolve overseas.
"The government is still working out who is going to be destined where so we don’t have concrete numbers and how many people we can be expecting to receive," she said.
But when they arrive, there will be challenges ahead, including securing affordable housing and settling into a new life during a pandemic.
"All of the clients are escaping dire situations in their home countries and so aren’t able to bring anything," Jennings said. "They are restarting their lives and rebuilding their homes in Waterloo Region."
"Like anyone that is coming to Canada, there are quarantine requirements," said Brian Dyck with the Mennonite Central Committee. "If people have not been vaccinated and that's something we have had to make a quarantine plan so that's going to be a new challenge."
The Reception House is looking for some specific donations for young families relocating right before the school year begins, such as clothes, household kitchen items, backpacks and school supplies.
Staff are also working to connect refugees with family doctors when they arrive as well as searching for permanent housing.
