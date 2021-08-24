'They are just living in fear': Kitchener residents worried about relatives in Afghanistan
Some Kitchener families are anxiously awaiting updates from relatives in hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"They don't know what future they are facing, they are just hiding at home and they can't go out," said Mira Bena, whose family lives in Afghanistan. "They don’t know what is going to happen next, they are just living in fear."
Bena left his home country for a new life in Kitchener in 2009. His last visit home to see family was in 2017.
Now, his relatives, including his parents and siblings, are hiding from the Taliban. Bena said this period has been the most stressful of his life with the future uncertain.
"No one knows what tomorrow is going to be like," he said.
While the federal government has committed to bringing thousands of refugees to Canada, Bena says his family doesn't meet the criteria.
"I wish I could have done something for them but unfortunately my family doesn't fall under that category," he said.
"We were trying to get them out," said Fatima Ghaffori, Bena's niece. "Almost everybody in their neighbourhood is looking for a way out because living there is going to be intolerable if it's going to be like this."
Bena said he hopes his family will escape and that the criteria for refugees to come to Canada will change.
Former Afghan refugee Khatera Sadry can relate to the heartache.
"Since the Taliban arrived I haven't slept," she said. "It's been 12 days. I wake up every two hours. I'm here physically but my mental wellbeing, and mentally, I'm in Afghanistan."
Sadry says she hopes that refugees who do flee to Canada are welcomed by their new community.
