KITCHENER -- Ontario has released an expanded list of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines across the province, including many in Waterloo Region.

The pharmacies will administer Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to eligible populations. Most pharmacies are booking appointments for people over the age of 40, while some are available to people 18 and older.

Here are the pharmacies offering vaccines in Kitchener:

Doon Mills Pharmacy, 260 Doon South Drive, Unit 4, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Food Basics Pharmacy, 655 Fairway Road South, Adults 18 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Heritage Park Pharmacy, 200 Lorraine Ave. Unit 2, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Huron Crossing Pharmasave, 1415 Huron Road Unit 207, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Huron Heights Pharmacy, 1606 Battler Road Unit B, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Medicine Shoppe, 296 Highland Road East, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Pharmasave, 1144 Courtland Avenue East, Adults 18 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Rockway Pharmacy, 815 Weber Street East, Unit 5, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1400 Ottawa St. South Unit B-1, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 123 Pioneer Drive, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 235 Ira Needles Boulevard, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1187 Fischer Hallman Road, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 100 The Boardwalk, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 1400 Ottawa Street South, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

These are the Waterloo pharmacies offering the vaccine:

Carriage Crossing Pharmacy, 105 Oak Park Drive, Unit 4, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Cooks Pharmacy, 520 University Ave. West Unit 101, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 658 Erb Street West, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 600 Laurelwood Drive, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 50 Weber Street North, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 550 King Street North, Major 4A, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

The Boardwalk Pharmacy, 430 The Boardwalk, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 70 Bridgeport Road, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Zehrs Markets, 450 Erb Street West, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

These pharmacies in Cambridge have vaccines available:

Food Basics Pharmacy, 95 Water St. North, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Hespeler Pharmacy, 100 Jamieson Parkway, Unit 13, Adults 40 and over interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 950 Franklin Blvd., Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart, 101 Holiday Inn Drive, Adults 40 and over in 2021 interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Information on other pharmacies across the province and contact information can be found on the province’s website.