KITCHENER -- Voluntary, asymptomatic testing for students will be held at public and Catholic schools in Waterloo Region this weekend.

There will be a clinic at Monsignor Doyle Catholic School on Saturday and one at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School on Sunday.

The clinics will give staff and students at those schools the chance to get tested if they're concerned they might have COVID-19. Some other school communities have been invited to take part this week, as well.

The Catholic school board has to invite at least two schools to be tested each week under the province's testing rules.

The public school board, meanwhile, has to offer testing to at least six schools per week.

To date, the Catholic school board has done 91 tests.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said testing will be available for Glenview Park Secondary School, Moffat Creek PS, Chalmers Street PS, Stewart Avenue PS, St Andrew's PS and Central PS on Saturday. On Sunday, students at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School, Silverheights PS, Hillcrest PS, Woodland Park PS, Hespeler PS, Centennial PS, Saginaw PS and Clemens Mill PS will be eligible for testing.

A letter from LifeLabs for families with children attending Waterloo Region's public schools said parents are encouraged to register in advance for testing, but walk-ins are accepted.

LifeLabs said it uses a swab similar to a Q-tip which is inserted in the front part of the nostril and rotated for 15 seconds. The company said the test isn't painful or uncomfortable.

Test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours. A public health official will contact any families with positive results.

The Upper Grand District School Board also has asymptomatic testing available for some students this weekend.

This weekend, testing will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes CHS at 54 Westmount Rd. This testing is for students at Guelph CVI, Paisley Road PS, Willow Road PS and Westwood PS.

A full schedule can be found here.