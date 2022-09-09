'These pressures will continue into the fall': Hospital in St. Marys to see another overnight closure

Staffing shortages continue to plague the hospital in the Town of St. Marys, forcing another temporary closure of its emergency department.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) announced Sept. 9 that the St. Marys Memorial Hospital will close Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

“Increased demands on the healthcare system, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading to staffing vacancies. These pressures will continue into the fall,” the HPHA said in a media release.

The hospital is expected to resume normal house of operation on Sept. 11 at 7 a.m. at which point regular hours of operation will resume.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need