'There's so much to see!' Cambridge grandmother wins $100K in instant bingo game
Debra Schwantz, a grandmother of seven, won $100,000 in an instant lottery game. (Source: OLG)
KITCHENER -- A grandmother of seven is celebrating a major win on an instant bingo game.
Debra Schwantz won $100,000 on an Instant Bingo Doubler game.
"I thought I was dreaming – I was jumping and dancing and cheering," she told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Schwantz, a grocery store cashier and a grandmother of seven, plans to use the money to travel.
According to a news release, she wants to explore the world and see different foods and culture.
"There's so much to see!" she told the OLG staff.
The game is $5 to play. Schwantz won the top prize.
The winning ticket was bought at the Galt Mini Mart on Franklin Boulevard.