KITCHENER -- A grandmother of seven is celebrating a major win on an instant bingo game.

Debra Schwantz won $100,000 on an Instant Bingo Doubler game.

"I thought I was dreaming – I was jumping and dancing and cheering," she told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Schwantz, a grocery store cashier and a grandmother of seven, plans to use the money to travel.

According to a news release, she wants to explore the world and see different foods and culture.

"There's so much to see!" she told the OLG staff.

The game is $5 to play. Schwantz won the top prize.

The winning ticket was bought at the Galt Mini Mart on Franklin Boulevard.