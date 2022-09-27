'There’s no happiness': Guelph mother whose son was fatally stabbed reads victim impact statement in cour

A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter was back in court Tuesday morning for sentencing submissions.

In June, Aidan Kee was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti.

On Tuesday morning, victim impact statements were read in court, ahead of sentencing submissions expected that afternoon.

Tanti’s mother, Sharon, read her victim impact statement first. She said her son's death has taken away her joy, saying “there’s no happiness,” her anxiety keeps her from sleeping and she cries all the time.

During the trial, the court heard Kee stabbed Tanti after a fight broke out between them outside a Guelph bar in February 2020.

Kee was originally charged with first-degree murder but went to trial for second-degree murder.

After the three-week trial, he was convicted of manslaughter.

The crown and defence will outline their sentencing submissions on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge is will hand down his sentence in October.

Kee has been out on bail leading up to the sentencing hearing.

His bail conditions include that he must remain in his residence 24-hours a day, and he’s required to be in the presence of one of his guardians at all times. He also cannot have any weapons and can’t travel outside of Ontario or apply for a passport or any travel documents.