KITCHENER -- THEMUSEUM has announced it will be temporarily closing to the public as of Friday evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, officials said THEMUSEUM's leadership team decided to close because it was in the best interest of families and friends of members, guests and staff.

There haven't been any COVID-19 cases at THEMUSEUM, the news release said.

Scheduled private events, including a pop-up wedding scheduled for Saturday, will go forward as planned.

THEMUSEUM said it will focus on virtual programming and cultural content while it's closed.

“We are living in unprecedented times when the importance of things in our lives must be shuffled into a proper list of priorities,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM, in a news release. “We will work to amplify our response to the pandemic and continue to prioritize the safety of the public and our staff in all of the programming and services we provide to our communities.”

Officials said it will safely reopen "in due time."

